iPhone 16 series: 7 things we can expect from Apple's smartphone

Image credits: Freepik

1. New shades and solid finish

According to reports, iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus will come in new shades. Instead of semi-translucent finish on the iPhone 15 series, the iPhone 16 will have a more solid finish.

Image credits: Freepik

2. To come with USB-C port

iPhone 16 models will come with USB-C port. iPhone 16 Pro, and 16 Pro Max will support much faster data speeds, while same will be limited to just USB 2.0 standard on base models.

Image credits: our own

3. Apple Intelligence to all

With the iPhone 16 series, even the base variants are expected to get Apple Intelligence, and a report from MacRumors suggests that all four models will be powered by an A18 chip.

Image credits: our own

4. Likely to get A18 chip

iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus are expected to use an entry-level SKU of A18 chip, while iPhone 16 Pro and the iPhone 16 Pro Max will feature the most powerful variant of the A18 chip

Image credits: our own

5. Bigger display

According to reports, the iPhone 16 Pro will feature a 6.3-inch screen, while the iPhone 16 Pro Max will boast a massive 6.9-inch screen, the largest ever seen on an iPhone.

Image credits: our own

6. Expected to get 5x optical zoom camera

Apple introduced a 5x optical zoom camera on the iPhone 15 Pro Max, and it is expected to be available on both the iPhone 16 Pro and the iPhone 16 Pro Max. 

Image credits: i stock

7. To be assembled in India

According to media reports, Apple is set to assemble the entire iPhone 16 series in India, which could lead to some price reductions for the upcoming Pro models.

Image credits: i stock
