GADGET
Features 6.8-inch LTPO AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate screen, while the outer screen measures at 3.2-inch and also gets an AMOLED panel.
It is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 9200 chipset with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage.
Three rear cameras on the Find N3 Flip that consists of a 50MP primary wide with OIS, a 32MP telephoto sensor and a 48MP ultrawide sensor.
The phone has a 4,300mAh battery that supports 44W wired fast charging but no wireless charging support.
Will be available from October 22. The company is also giving you international warranty on the Find N3 Flip along with other service benefits.
You can get Rs 12,000 cashback via ICICI Bank, SBI, Kotak Bank, IDFC First Bank card. it is also giving a one-time free screen replacement.