5 best camera smartphones under Rs 20,000

OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite

Packs a triple rear camera unit headlined by a 108-megapixel main sensor. With refresh rate of 120Hz, 6.72-inch LCD display is powered by Snapdragon 695 SoC.

Price: Rs 19,999.

Samsung Galaxy M34 5G

There is a 50MP triple back camera configuration. With a refresh rate of 120Hz, the 6.5-inch AMOLED display is powered by the Exynos 1280 SoC.

Price: Rs 17,999

Vivo T2 5G

Comes with a dual rear camera configuration that includes a 64-megapixel main sensor and a 2-megapixel bokeh sensor. It is equipped with a Snapdragon 695 SoC.

Price: Rs 19,999

Realme 11 5G

Comes with a dual back camera system that is led by a 108-megapixel main sensor. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ SoC.

Price: Rs 19,369

Redmi Note 12 5G

Boasts a triple rear camera array with 48 megapixels and AI support. It has a 6.67-inch AMOLED full-HD display. Operating on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 SoC,

Price: Rs 19,499

