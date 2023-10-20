GADGET
A 7.82-inch Flexi Fluid AMOLED 2K resolution screen when you unfold the device, while the outer screen is a 6.31-inch LTPO 3.0 AMOLED panel that supports Dolby Vision.
Powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset paired with 16GB RAM and 512GB storage which is non-expandable. It will run the OxygenOS 13 version that will have pre-loaded apps.
Software has been tweaked to be compatible with foldable that means multi-screen support and offer fluidity for seamless experience. You will get 4 years of OS updates.
Has a triple rear camera system. Open has 48MP sensor with OIS, 48MP ultrawide sensor and 64MP telephoto sensor. Cover display has 32MP shooter while folded features 20MP camera.
Open has a 4805mAh battery that supports 67W fast wired charging but no wireless charging offered on the device.
Open launched in India at Rs 1,39,999 and you get the 16GB RAM and 512GB storage variant. It will be available from October 27 onwards.