5 things to keep in mind before buying OnePlus Open

Stunning display

A 7.82-inch Flexi Fluid AMOLED 2K resolution screen when you unfold the device, while the outer screen is a 6.31-inch LTPO 3.0 AMOLED panel that supports Dolby Vision.

Processor & Software

Powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset paired with 16GB RAM and 512GB storage which is non-expandable. It will run the OxygenOS 13 version that will have pre-loaded apps.
 

Multi-tasking became easier

Software has been tweaked to be compatible with foldable that means multi-screen support and offer fluidity for seamless experience. You will get 4 years of OS updates.

Amazing camera

Has a triple rear camera system. Open has 48MP sensor with OIS, 48MP ultrawide sensor and 64MP telephoto sensor. Cover display has 32MP shooter while folded features 20MP camera.

Battery & Charging

Open has a 4805mAh battery that supports 67W fast wired charging but no wireless charging offered on the device.

Price & Availability

Open launched in India at Rs 1,39,999 and you get the 16GB RAM and 512GB storage variant. It will be available from October 27 onwards.

