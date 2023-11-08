GADGET
Equipped with Leica-tuned sensors, the 13 Pro produces some of the greatest monochromatic images, making them ideal for taking festive group shots of your friends.
Comes with its improved camera. It gives you access to Google's powerful AI capabilities. Sensors provide vivid, detailed pictures that are brilliant and clear.
Along with a 10MP telephoto lens, a 12MP ultrawide sensor, and a powerful 200MP main sensor, you also have a 10MP periscope telephoto lens.
With a 1-inch sensor for high-quality low-light photography and a flexible Zeiss Optics lens, the Vivo X90 Pro is a strong contender in this market.
It has triple camera setup of 48MP, 12MP and 12MP sensors will keep most people happy with its imaging quality, be it in the day or low light.