5 smartphones with amazing camera for festivities

Image credits: Google | Xiaomi website

Xiaomi 13 Pro

Equipped with Leica-tuned sensors, the 13 Pro produces some of the greatest monochromatic images, making them ideal for taking festive group shots of your friends.

Image credits: Xiaomi Website

Google Pixel 8 Pro

Comes with its improved camera. It gives you access to Google's powerful AI capabilities. Sensors provide vivid, detailed pictures that are brilliant and clear.

Image credits: Google Website

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

Along with a 10MP telephoto lens, a 12MP ultrawide sensor, and a powerful 200MP main sensor, you also have a 10MP periscope telephoto lens.

Image credits: Samsung Website

Vivo X90 Pro

With a 1-inch sensor for high-quality low-light photography and a flexible Zeiss Optics lens, the Vivo X90 Pro is a strong contender in this market.

Image credits: Vivo Twitter

Apple iPhone 15 Pro

It has triple camera setup of 48MP, 12MP and 12MP sensors will keep most people happy with its imaging quality, be it in the day or low light. 

Image credits: Apple Website
