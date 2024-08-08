iPhone 15 under Rs 45,000! Check out how to grab Apple smartphone

GADGET
Independence Day is almost here and several e-commerce platforms are running a big sale event. Similarly, Apple's premium authorised store, India iStore, is also hosting a sale.
The iPhone 15 is listed on India iStore with a starting price tag of Rs 74,600, which is down from its original price of Rs 79,600. So, you are getting flat discount of Rs 5,000.
There is also an instant cashback offer of Rs 4,000 on ICICI bank and SBI bank credit cards, which will effectively drop the price to Rs 70,600.
The online website of the India iStore is giving a discount of Rs 20,000 as part of its exchange offer, which is only applicable on the iPhone 12 smartphone.
One can also claim an extra Rs 6,000 discount, as part of its exchange bonus offer. So, the final effective price of the iPhone 15 with all these offers will be Rs 44,600.
The iPhone 15 sports a 6.1-inch liquid Retina display similar to the iPhone 14 and all the previous iPhone models.
It has a 48-megapixel primary camera sensor, which is a massive upgrade over the 12-megapixel dual camera system seen on last year's model.
It uses the A16 Bionic chipset, which we have also seen on last year's iPhone 14 Pro models. Apple is claiming that the iPhone 15 users will get a full day's battery life.