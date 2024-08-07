Instagram: 5 tips you should know to up your social media game

GADGET
Liked a photo on Instagram? You can instantly create a sticker of the same and send it to your friends or family over DM.
Getting bombarded with constant posts and messages from a specific profile, and don't want to block the user yet? The new mute feature might help you.
Have something super special and you only want to share it with your near and dear ones? You can do the same by creating a close friends list.
Users can schedule posts, reels, and stories. This feature is currently limited to business users, which allows them to schedule a post ahead (up to 75 days away).
While Instagram automatically creates alt text, it also allows users to add it manually. This helps users with vision issues to understand the content of the photo better.