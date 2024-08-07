GADGET

Instagram: 5 tips you should know to up your social media game

1. Convert photo into a sticker

Liked a photo on Instagram? You can instantly create a sticker of the same and send it to your friends or family over DM. 

2. Mute someone instead of blocking them

Getting bombarded with constant posts and messages from a specific profile, and don't want to block the user yet? The new mute feature might help you.

3. Create 'Close Friends' list

Have something super special and you only want to share it with your near and dear ones? You can do the same by creating a close friends list.

4. You can schedule your post

Users can schedule posts, reels, and stories. This feature is currently limited to business users, which allows them to schedule a post ahead (up to 75 days away). 

5. Manually add alt text

While Instagram automatically creates alt text, it also allows users to add it manually. This helps users with vision issues to understand the content of the photo better.

