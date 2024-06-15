Happy Birthday Mohamed Salah: Top 10 quotes by the Egyptian star

FOOTBALL
"I always dreamed of becoming a professional footballer, but I didn't imagine I'd play at the level I am now.
"Football is my life. It's my passion. It's what I love to do.
"I’ve had to overcome many challenges in my life. I’ve had to leave my family and friends behind to chase my dreams.
"You have to believe in your abilities, you have to believe in yourself. That's the key to success.
"It's very important to stay grounded and keep your feet on the ground. Success can make you lose track of who you are."
"I always try to look at the positive side of everything. It’s a mentality that helps me keep moving forward."
"Growing up, I always looked up to the great players like Zidane and Ronaldo. They inspired me to be better."
"I want to be remembered as one of the best players in the history of football. That's what I strive for every day."
"The fans are incredible. Their support means everything to me. They push me to give my best on the field."
"I believe in using my platform to make a positive impact. Helping others is something I’m very passionate about."