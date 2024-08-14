FOOTBALL
Mourinho's net worth in 2024 is extimated at around USD 120 million. This places him among the richest football managers in the world.
The Portuguse tactician gets an estimated salary of USD 7 million annually from his position at Fenerbahce.
The two-time Champions League winner earned USD 54 million from his two seasons at Old Trafford
Mourinho made USD 30 million during his time with Tottenham
The 61-year-old got around 21 million during his three seasons at Stadio Olimpico. He coached them to Europa Conference League title in 2022.