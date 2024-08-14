FOOTBALL

Jose Mourinho is currently the head coach of Tukish club Fenerbahce

Net worth

Mourinho's net worth in 2024 is extimated at around USD 120 million. This places him among the richest football managers in the world. 

Salary

The Portuguse tactician gets an estimated salary of USD 7 million annually from his position at Fenerbahce. 

Manchester United (2016-18)

The two-time Champions League winner earned USD 54 million from his two seasons at Old Trafford

Tottenham Hotspur (2019-21)

Mourinho made USD 30 million during his time with Tottenham

As Roma (2021-2024)

The 61-year-old got around 21 million during his three seasons at Stadio Olimpico. He coached them to Europa Conference League title in 2022. 

