FOOTBALL
Mazraoui's estimated net worth is around USD 20 million.
The dynamic full-back's weekly income at Bayern Munich was approximately USD 170,000, which translatesto to USD 8.8 million annually.
The 26-year-old has signed a four-year deal with Manchester United and the contract is reportedly worth USD 16.5 million.
Mazraoui has made 192 club appearances, scoring 11 goals and recording 17 assists.
The Netherlands-born footballer opted to play for Morocco and made his international debut in September 2018. He has scored two goals from 28 international games so far.