According to Salarysport, Sergi Roberto net worth is about GBP 56 million.
The 32-year-old earned GBP 4.2 million gross salary from Barcelona for the 2023-24 season.
The La Masia academy graduate was earning GBP 72,000 per week during the 2023-24 season for Blaugrana.
The versatile midfielder made 373 appearances and scored 19 goals for Barcelona.
Roberto made his international debut back in March 2016 and went on to play 11 matches for the Spanish national team, scoring one goal.
The 32-year-old's most iconic moment with Barcelona came in 2017, when he scored the winner in the 6-5 aggreagte win over PSG in the Champions League last-16 tie.