FOOTBALL

Sergi Robeto has left Barcelona. Take a look at his earnings & stats

Net worth

According to Salarysport, Sergi Roberto net worth is about GBP 56 million. 

Earnings

The 32-year-old earned GBP 4.2 million gross salary from Barcelona for the 2023-24 season. 

Weekly Salary

The La Masia academy graduate was earning GBP 72,000 per week during the 2023-24 season for Blaugrana. 

Barcelona stats

The versatile midfielder made 373 appearances and scored 19 goals for Barcelona.

International stats

Roberto made his international debut back in March 2016 and went on to play 11 matches for the Spanish national team, scoring one goal. 

Iconic moment

The 32-year-old's most iconic moment with Barcelona  came in 2017, when he scored the winner in the 6-5 aggreagte win over PSG in the Champions League last-16 tie. 

