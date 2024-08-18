FOOTBALL
As of 2024, the Argentine striker's net worth is estimated at USD 5 million.
Alvarez joined River Plate's first team for around USD 953,000 in July 2019. He was paid USD 738,000 (approx) in 2021.
In January 2022, Man City signed Alvarez for USD 18 million. The striker was paid USD 6.6 million in the 2023-24 season.
Alvarez joined La Liga side Atletico Madrid in the summer of 2024 for USD 102 million.
The 24-year-old won 6 trophies, including 2 Premier League titles and one Champions League at Man City. In 103 apearances for Cityzens the Argentine scored 36 goals.