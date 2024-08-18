FOOTBALL

Julian Alvarez won the 2022 FIFA World Cup and 2024 Copa America

Net worth

As of 2024, the Argentine striker's net worth is estimated at USD 5 million. 

River Plate salary

Alvarez joined River Plate's first team for around USD 953,000 in July 2019. He was paid USD 738,000 (approx) in 2021.  

Manchester City salary

In January 2022, Man City signed Alvarez for USD 18 million. The striker was paid USD 6.6 million in the 2023-24 season. 

Atletico Madrid transfer

Alvarez joined La Liga side Atletico Madrid in the summer of 2024 for USD 102 million. 

Stats

The 24-year-old won 6 trophies, including 2 Premier League titles and one Champions League at Man City. In 103 apearances for Cityzens the Argentine scored 36 goals.

