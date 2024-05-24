FOOTBALL
Demba Ba scored his first Premier League hat-trick in a 3-1 victory over Blackburn Rovers. His clinical finishing and movement off the ball were key to Newcastle's success.
Ba capitalized on Gerrard’s infamous slip to score the opening goal in a 2-0 win. This victory was crucial in Chelsea's title challenge and had an impact on the title race.
In a dominant display, Ba scored another hat-trick in a 3-1 win against Stoke City. His aerial prowess and physicality were on full display, terrorizing the Stoke defense.
Ba scored a spectacular volley in a 3-0 victory over Manchester United. His goal set the tone for a comprehensive team performance against the defending champions.
Ba netted twice in a thrilling 3-2 victory over West Bromwich Albion. His goals showcased his poaching instincts and ability to finish under pressure.
Ba came off the bench to score two late goals in a 4-0 rout of Tottenham Hotspur. His impact as a substitute was instrumental in sealing the victory for Chelsea.
Ba scored twice to rescue a point for Newcastle in a 2-2 draw against Everton. His goals were crucial in a tightly contested match at Goodison Park.
Ba scored his first goal for Newcastle in a 1-1 draw against Aston Villa. His performance was a sign of things to come as he began to establish himself as a key player.
Ba scored the only goal in a 1-0 victory over Swansea City. His decisive strike ensured Newcastle took all three points in a hard-fought contest.