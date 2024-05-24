FOOTBALL

Happy Birthday Demba Ba: Top 9 Premier League performances

Image credits: Instagram

1. Newcastle United vs. Blackburn Rovers (September 24, 2011)

Demba Ba scored his first Premier League hat-trick in a 3-1 victory over Blackburn Rovers. His clinical finishing and movement off the ball were key to Newcastle's success.

Image credits: Instagram

2. Chelsea vs Liverpool (April 27, 2014)

Ba capitalized on Gerrard’s infamous slip to score the opening goal in a 2-0 win. This victory was crucial in Chelsea's title challenge and had an impact on the title race.

Image credits: Instagram

3. Newcastle United vs Stoke City (October 31, 2011)

In a dominant display, Ba scored another hat-trick in a 3-1 win against Stoke City. His aerial prowess and physicality were on full display, terrorizing the Stoke defense.

Image credits: Instagram

4. Newcastle United vs Manchester United (January 4, 2012)

Ba scored a spectacular volley in a 3-0 victory over Manchester United. His goal set the tone for a comprehensive team performance against the defending champions.

Image credits: Instagram

5. Newcastle United vs West Bromwich Albion (December 21, 2011)

Ba netted twice in a thrilling 3-2 victory over West Bromwich Albion. His goals showcased his poaching instincts and ability to finish under pressure.

Image credits: Instagram

6. Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur (March 8, 2014)

Ba came off the bench to score two late goals in a 4-0 rout of Tottenham Hotspur. His impact as a substitute was instrumental in sealing the victory for Chelsea.

Image credits: Instagram

7. Newcastle United vs Everton (September 17, 2012)

Ba scored twice to rescue a point for Newcastle in a 2-2 draw against Everton. His goals were crucial in a tightly contested match at Goodison Park.

Image credits: Instagram

8. Newcastle United vs Aston Villa (September 17, 2011)

Ba scored his first goal for Newcastle in a 1-1 draw against Aston Villa. His performance was a sign of things to come as he began to establish himself as a key player.

Image credits: Instagram

9. Newcastle United vs. Swansea City (April 6, 2013)

Ba scored the only goal in a 1-0 victory over Swansea City. His decisive strike ensured Newcastle took all three points in a hard-fought contest.

Image credits: Instagram
Find Next One