Happy Birthday Mario Mandzukic: Top 11 moments of the Croatian legend

2014 FIFA World Cup

Scored the equalizing goal for Croatia against Brazil in the opening match of the 2014 World Cup.

2017 UEFA Champions League Final

Scored for Juventus against Real Madrid in the final.

Individual Awards

Recognised as a top striker during his career, with several individual honours.

2013 UEFA Champions League Final

Scored a crucial goal for Bayern Munich against Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League final.

AC Milan Career

Contributions to AC Milan during his time in Serie A.

2018 FIFA World Cup

Scored in the semi-final against England and in the final against France, helping Croatia reach the final.

Bayern Munich Career

Key goals and contributions during his time at Bayern Munich, including in the Bundesliga and DFB-Pokal.

UEFA Euro 2012

Scored three goals for Croatia in the tournament.

Dinamo Zagreb

Successful spell with Dinamo Zagreb before moving to major European leagues.

2018 FIFA World Cup Final Goal

Mandzukic scored a crucial goal in the 2018 FIFA World Cup final against France, His goal helped Croatia reach their first-ever World Cup final.

International Retirement

Retiring from international football after the 2018 World Cup, ending his successful career with Croatia.

