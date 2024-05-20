Happy Birthday Mario Mandzukic: Top 11 moments of the Croatian legend

FOOTBALL
Scored the equalizing goal for Croatia against Brazil in the opening match of the 2014 World Cup.
Scored for Juventus against Real Madrid in the final.
Recognised as a top striker during his career, with several individual honours.
Scored a crucial goal for Bayern Munich against Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League final.
Contributions to AC Milan during his time in Serie A.
Scored in the semi-final against England and in the final against France, helping Croatia reach the final.
Key goals and contributions during his time at Bayern Munich, including in the Bundesliga and DFB-Pokal.
Scored three goals for Croatia in the tournament.
Successful spell with Dinamo Zagreb before moving to major European leagues.
Mandzukic scored a crucial goal in the 2018 FIFA World Cup final against France, His goal helped Croatia reach their first-ever World Cup final.
Retiring from international football after the 2018 World Cup, ending his successful career with Croatia.