Stree 2: Rajkummar Rao starrer becomes highest-grossing hindi film

Entertainment
Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao starrer 'Stree 2' has become the highest-grossing Hindi film in India. It has created history by surpassing Shah Rukh Khan's 'Jawan'
Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted that 'Stree 2' has so far earned Rs 586 crore and will soon become a Hindi film to join the 600 crore club
Shah Rukh Khan's 'Jawan' had earned Rs 640.25 crore+ in India. But it was a pan-India film and the Hindi version's collection was only Rs 584 crore
'Stree 2' has earned almost double the collection of the second highest-grossing film of 2024 (Hindi version only), Prabhas starrer 'Kalki 2898 AD'
According to trade reports, 'Stree 2' is also rocking the worldwide box office. The film has grossed Rs 826.15 crore worldwide
According to Koimoi's report, 'Stree 2' has been made for around Rs 60 crores. If we look at this, then the film has made a profit of 876 percent at the box office