YRKKH Spoiler ALERT: Abhir, Charu wedding depends on THIS condition

Armaan's anger

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is witnessing many twists. Currently, the show depicts Shivani referring to Abhira as her daughter-in-law, angering Armaan.

Armaan's revelation

Armaan will reveal to the family that Charu and Abhir are in love. He'll then explain to Kiyara that her love is one-sided.

Abhir apologizes

Abhira will inform the Goenka family about Abhir and Charu's relationship, leading to disapproval. Abhir will apologize to Kiyara.

Dadi's condition

Kaveri will set a condition for the wedding: if any problems arise, no one will support Charu.

Upcoming twists in the show

Armaan accepts Dadi's condition and confirms Charu and Abhir's relationship. The upcoming twists in their wedding will be interesting to watch.

