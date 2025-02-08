YRKKH Spoiler ALERT: Abhir, Charu wedding depends on THIS condition

Entertainment
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is witnessing many twists. Currently, the show depicts Shivani referring to Abhira as her daughter-in-law, angering Armaan.
Armaan will reveal to the family that Charu and Abhir are in love. He'll then explain to Kiyara that her love is one-sided.
Abhira will inform the Goenka family about Abhir and Charu's relationship, leading to disapproval. Abhir will apologize to Kiyara.
Kaveri will set a condition for the wedding: if any problems arise, no one will support Charu.
Armaan accepts Dadi's condition and confirms Charu and Abhir's relationship. The upcoming twists in their wedding will be interesting to watch.
