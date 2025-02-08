Entertainment

Mahira Sharma's beautiful saree pictures

Mohammad Siraj's rumored girlfriend

Indian fast bowler Mohammad Siraj's rumored girlfriend, Mahira Sharma, is currently in the spotlight due to their friendship.

Follow each other on Instagram

Mahira Sharma and Mohammad Siraj follow each other on Instagram, fueling relationship rumors.

No official announcement yet

Some claim they are secretly dating, but there's no official announcement from Siraj or Mahira.

Looks stunning in sarees

Mahira Sharma's beauty is evident. She looks gorgeous in every outfit, especially sarees.

Hot in a black saree

Mahira Sharma looks incredibly hot in this black saree, captivating her fans.

Like a queen in printed saree

Mahira Sharma looks like a queen in this printed saree, receiving immense love from fans.

Amazing in a green saree

Mahira looks amazing in this green saree, showcasing her unparalleled beauty.

Karisma Kapoor to Sushmita Sen: 6 Single Mothers of Bollywood

Jaideep Ahlawat NET WORTH-Know Paatal Lok star's wealth, income & more

PHOTOS: Dhanshree Verma's LATEST Instagram post is unmissable

Loveyapa BO Collection Day 1: Junaid Khan starrer movie HIT or FLOP?