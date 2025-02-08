Entertainment
Indian fast bowler Mohammad Siraj's rumored girlfriend, Mahira Sharma, is currently in the spotlight due to their friendship.
Mahira Sharma and Mohammad Siraj follow each other on Instagram, fueling relationship rumors.
Some claim they are secretly dating, but there's no official announcement from Siraj or Mahira.
Mahira Sharma's beauty is evident. She looks gorgeous in every outfit, especially sarees.
Mahira Sharma looks incredibly hot in this black saree, captivating her fans.
Mahira Sharma looks like a queen in this printed saree, receiving immense love from fans.
Mahira looks amazing in this green saree, showcasing her unparalleled beauty.
