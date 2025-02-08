Entertainment

(PHOTOS) Priyanka Chopra inspired lehenga for your wedding looks

Light Orange Lehenga

Priyanka Chopra wears a light orange lehenga with a designer blouse. Similar lehengas can be found in local markets

Cream-White Lehenga

Priyanka Chopra looks stunning in a cream-white lehenga. It's as comfortable as it is beautiful

Indo-Western Blue Lehenga

Priyanka looks stunning in a blue Indo-western lehenga, paired with glossy makeup and heavy jewelry

Multi-Color Lehenga

Priyanka wears a classy multi-color lehenga, easily available both online and offline

Blue Fishtail Lehenga

Priyanka Chopra stuns in a blue fishtail lehenga with an off-shoulder blouse

