Yodha box office: Sidharth Malhotra's film earns Rs 10 cr after day 2

Sidharth Malhotra's much-anticipated film, Yodha, was finally released in theatres on March 15. It also features Raashii Khanna and Disha Patani.

Image credits: Social Media

According to Sacnilk.com, Yodha did well on its opening day at the box office, earning an estimated Rs 4.10 crore in India.

On Saturday, March 16, 2024, Yodha had an overall Hindi occupancy of 18.83%, with morning shows at 9.80%, afternoon performances at 16.26%.

Evening shows grossed 20.10%, and night shows grossed 29.14%. The total gross was Rs 9.85 crore. 

The total occupancy in prominent centres such as Mumbai, Delhi, and Bangalore was 20.50%, 18.50%, and 22%, respectively.

However, Chennai had the highest occupancy rate at a staggering 61.25%.

The debuting directors Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha directed ‘Yodha’.

Sidharth Malhotra played the role of Arun Katyal, a loyal Indian soldier who refuses to negotiate with the enemy, acts proactively in combat, and is eager to die for his country.

Image credits: IMDb
