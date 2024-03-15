Keanu Reeves charged Rs 450 crore for speaking only 638 words

Entertainment
Keanu Reeves is one actor who has great hits to his name and it is revealed that she charged Rs 450 crore for playing mute parts in two films.
Keanu Reeves who is recognized across the globe for his performance in 'The Matrix', emerged as a star post the release of the film.
When he signed on for the film's two sequels, the actor received the highest salary.
According to reports, the Hollywood actor received approximately $100 million (Rs 450 crore at the time) for his roles in two films.
Guess what? Keanu Reeves' character, Neo, only had to say dialogues totaling 638 words in both flicks.
This indicates that the actor charged $159,000 (Rs 75 lakh) each word for the flicks.