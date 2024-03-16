'Yodha' Box office Day 1: Sidharth Malhotra starrer off to slow start

Entertainment
Sidharth Malhotra, Disha Patani, Rashi Khanna starrer 'Yodha' released on March 15, had a slow start on day one. The patriotic thriller earned THIS on its opening day
On day 1, 'Yodha' earned 4.25 crores (nett)
Yodha recorded a 13.86% Hindi occupancy overall. Major cities like Mumbai, Delhi, and Bangalore saw occupancies of 15.50%, 14.25%, and 14% respectively
In the pulse-pounding action thriller, we follow Arun Katyal, the leader of the elite Yodha Task Force, as he spearheads a daring rescue mission
Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Shashank Khaitan serve as producers for the film