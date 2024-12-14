Entertainment
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is showcasing high drama. Currently, the show depicts AbhiRa in shock after learning the truth about the child, even refusing to eat.
The show will depict Armaan hitting his head on a table while gathering papers in the office, leading to a head injury and bleeding.
Armaan faints, and Madhav and Rohit take him to the hospital. The Poddar family rushes to see him upon learning about the incident.
Rohit calls AbhiRa from Armaan's phone. AbhiRa sees the call but her phone dies before she can answer.
AbhiRa calls Rohit back, and he informs her about Armaan's critical condition and hospitalization.
AbhiRa becomes worried. It remains to be seen if Armaan recovers or if the makers write him off for a plot twist.
Rana Daggubati Birthday: Know his net worth, education and more
Mohammad Shami's ex-wife Hasin Jahan's Instagram Post goes viral
Allu Arjun to Salman Khan-10 Indian actors who served jail time
Inside Photos: Salman Khan's Rs 100 Crore Mumbai Apartment