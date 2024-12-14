Entertainment

Rana Daggubati Birthday: Know his net worth, education and more

Rana Daggubati has acquired the status of a pan-Indian actor after featuring in several high-profile movies alongside big stars like Prabhas, Pawan Kalyan and Rajinikanth.

Image credits: Instagram

Family

He was born on 14 December 1984 and is the son of film producer D Suresh Babu.

Image credits: Instagram

Movies

Rana Daggubati's performances in Leader, Dum Maaro Dum, Baahubali movies and The Ghazi Attack helped him reaching new heights.
 

Image credits: Instagram

Schooling

The actor did his schooling at Chettinad Vidyashramand Hyderabad Public School in Chennai.

Image credits: Instagram

College

Rana got a bachelor's degree in Industrial Photography from St. Mary's College in Hyderabad.
 

Image credits: Instagram

Business

He is founder and owner of Spirit Media Pvt Limited, which did animation and visual effects in over 70 movies.

Image credits: Instagram

Movie producer

An established actor in multiple languages, Rana Daggubati has also produced movies.

Image credits: Instagram

Wife

Rana got married to Miheeka in 2020, blending Marwari and Telugu traditions in a ceremony held at Hyderabad’s Ramanaidu Studios.

Image credits: Instagram

Net worth

As per reports, the actor-producer-businessman boasts a net worth of Rs 142 crores.

Image credits: Instagram

Mohammad Shami's ex-wife Hasin Jahan's Instagram Post goes viral

Allu Arjun to Salman Khan-10 Indian actors who served jail time

Inside Photos: Salman Khan's Rs 100 Crore Mumbai Apartment

Sara Tendulkar at Brisbane Test Fueling Shubman Gill Dating Rumors