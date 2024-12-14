Rana Daggubati Birthday: Know his net worth, education and more

Entertainment
Rana Daggubati has acquired the status of a pan-Indian actor after featuring in several high-profile movies alongside big stars like Prabhas, Pawan Kalyan and Rajinikanth.
He was born on 14 December 1984 and is the son of film producer D Suresh Babu.
Rana Daggubati's performances in Leader, Dum Maaro Dum, Baahubali movies and The Ghazi Attack helped him reaching new heights.
The actor did his schooling at Chettinad Vidyashramand Hyderabad Public School in Chennai.
Rana got a bachelor's degree in Industrial Photography from St. Mary's College in Hyderabad.
He is founder and owner of Spirit Media Pvt Limited, which did animation and visual effects in over 70 movies.
An established actor in multiple languages, Rana Daggubati has also produced movies.
Rana got married to Miheeka in 2020, blending Marwari and Telugu traditions in a ceremony held at Hyderabad’s Ramanaidu Studios.
As per reports, the actor-producer-businessman boasts a net worth of Rs 142 crores.
Mohammad Shami's ex-wife Hasin Jahan's Instagram Post goes viral
Allu Arjun to Salman Khan-10 Indian actors who served jail time
Inside Photos: Salman Khan's Rs 100 Crore Mumbai Apartment
Sara Tendulkar at Brisbane Test Fueling Shubman Gill Dating Rumors