(PHOTOS) Aishwarya Rajesh slays in silk saree | Know all about her

Entertainment
Aishwarya Rajesh has a dedicated fan base in Tamil cinema.
She started as a dancer on the small screen and rose to become a heroine.
Aishwarya Rajesh's journey to success involved significant hard work and dedication.
Aishwarya Rajesh is now focusing on projects in other languages beyond Tamil.
She is currently working on four Telugu films.
Her recent photos in a silk saree have become viral.
