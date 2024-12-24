(PHOTOS) Deepika Padukone inspired 8 salwar suit designs

Entertainment
Deepika Padukone carries salwar suits as gracefully as sarees. Check out her wardrobe collection for regal looks within a budget
Deepika's embroidered salwar suit is perfect for parties. It offers a classy look beyond the typical. While expensive, minimal designs are affordable
Choose an Anarkali kurti like Deepika. Pair it with a matching shrug and heavy earrings. Similar suits are available for under $15 for casual wear
For a royal look, nothing beats a Chanderi silk salwar suit. Perfect for parties and functions, it's available within a $30-$45 budget
Deepika styled a contrasting heavy Banarasi dupatta with a silk kurti. Recreate this look with any plain kurti for a budget-friendly option
A velvet salwar suit is perfect for winter style. Deepika chose a vibrant color; opt for beige under $45 for a glamorous look
For a dazzling look, add a sequin salwar suit like Deepika's to your wardrobe. It's festive without being overly heavy. Style it with minimal jewelry and a handbag
