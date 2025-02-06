WWE wealth showdown: John Cena vs Roman Reigns net worth

Entertainment
John Cena and Roman Reigns have been the legends of WWE over the last two decades, who has earned more money? Check it out here
John Cena is a 16-time WWE World Champion, equalling Ric Flair’s record. The 47-year-old is set to retire from WWE at the end of this year.
John Cena has an estimated net worth of $80 million, making him one of the wealthiest professional wrestlers in the history of WWE.
Apart from his earnings in WWE, Cena’s endorsements are worth $12 million annually, making him one of the marketable athletes in the world.
Roman Reigns is a 4-time WWE World Champion. He couldn’t defend his championship last year after being defeated by Cody Rhodes at Wrestlemania XL.
Roman Reigns has an estimated net worth of $20 million. In his WWE career, he earned through ticket sales and merchandise sales.
