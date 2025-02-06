Entertainment

WWE wealth showdown: John Cena vs Roman Reigns net worth

John Cena and Roman Reigns have been the legends of WWE over the last two decades, who has earned more money? Check it out here 

John Cena’s career

John Cena is a 16-time WWE World Champion, equalling Ric Flair’s record. The 47-year-old is set to retire from WWE at the end of this year. 
 

John Cena’s net worth

John Cena has an estimated net worth of $80 million, making him one of the wealthiest professional wrestlers in the history of WWE. 
 

John Cena’s earnings

Apart from his earnings in WWE, Cena’s endorsements are worth $12 million annually, making him one of the marketable athletes in the world.
 

Roman Reigns’ career

Roman Reigns is a 4-time WWE World Champion. He couldn’t defend his championship last year after being defeated by Cody Rhodes at Wrestlemania XL. 
 

Roman Reigns’ net worth

Roman Reigns has an estimated net worth of $20 million. In his WWE career, he earned through ticket sales and merchandise sales. 
 

