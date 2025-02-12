WWE: Combined net worth of power couple Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch

Entertainment
Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch are the epitome of a WWE power couple, with a combined net worth that's as impressive as their in-ring accomplishments.
Both superstars have clawed their way to the top, winning multiple championships and main eventing WrestleMania.
Becky Lynch, one of the highest-paid female wrestlers, boasts an impressive net worth of $7 million.
Her WWE salary is reportedly $3 million, with the remaining amount coming from endorsements and outside projects.
Seth Rollins, on the other hand, has a staggering net worth of $12 million, primarily earned through his wrestling appearances.
Seth Rollins has been a regular performer on Monday Night RAW, while Becky Lynch has been absent since May. They tied the knot in 2021 and have a daughter, Roux, born in 2020.
Together, the power couple has amassed a fortune of approximately $20 million, making them one of the wealthiest wrestling couples.
Urvashi Rautela REACTS to 'Dabidi Dabidi' song controversy; Read on
(PHOTOS) Sneak peak into Pooja Hegde's luxurious Mumbai apartment
Adhyayan Suman to Esha Deol: 6 star-kids who flopped in Bollywood
Shah Rukh Khan to Sunny Deol: 8 HIGHEST paid Bollywood actors of 90s