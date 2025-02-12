(PHOTOS) Sneak peak into Pooja Hegde's luxurious Mumbai apartment

Entertainment
Actress Pooja Hegde lives in a well-equipped apartment in Mumbai
Every room in Pooja Hegde's apartment has a balcony, offering views of Mumbai
Pooja Hegde's seaside apartment offers stunning ocean views
This isn't a shoe store; it's Pooja Hegde's dedicated shoe closet
Pooja Hegde's favorite spot is her balcony, where she enjoys the fresh air and scenic views
Pooja Hegde has designed her home with regal interiors
Pooja Hegde is currently starring opposite Vijay in the Tamil film Jana Nayagan
Adhyayan Suman to Esha Deol: 6 star-kids who flopped in Bollywood
Shah Rukh Khan to Sunny Deol: 8 HIGHEST paid Bollywood actors of 90s
Hi Nanna to Premalu: 7 South Indian movies to watch on Valentine's Day
(PHOTOS) Sobhita Dhulipala inspired 7 saree designs for trendy styles