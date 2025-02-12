Entertainment

(PHOTOS) Sneak peak into Pooja Hegde's luxurious Mumbai apartment

Image credits: Instagram

Pooja Hegde's Home

Actress Pooja Hegde lives in a well-equipped apartment in Mumbai

The Balcony

Every room in Pooja Hegde's apartment has a balcony, offering views of Mumbai

Seaside View

Pooja Hegde's seaside apartment offers stunning ocean views

Shoe Room

This isn't a shoe store; it's Pooja Hegde's dedicated shoe closet

Pooja's Favorite Spot

Pooja Hegde's favorite spot is her balcony, where she enjoys the fresh air and scenic views

Interior Design

Pooja Hegde has designed her home with regal interiors

Jana Nayagan's Heroine

Pooja Hegde is currently starring opposite Vijay in the Tamil film Jana Nayagan

Image credits: our own

Adhyayan Suman to Esha Deol: 6 star-kids who flopped in Bollywood

Shah Rukh Khan to Sunny Deol: 8 HIGHEST paid Bollywood actors of 90s

Hi Nanna to Premalu: 7 South Indian movies to watch on Valentine's Day

(PHOTOS) Sobhita Dhulipala inspired 7 saree designs for trendy styles