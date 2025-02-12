Urvashi Rautela REACTS to 'Dabidi Dabidi' song controversy; Read on

Entertainment
Urvashi Rautela and Nandamuri Balakrishna's film 'Dakku Maharaja' has faced criticism on social media after its release
Urvashi Rautela and Nandamuri Balakrishna are being trolled for the viral dance moves in the 'Dabidi Dibidi' song
Shekhar Master's choreography has been criticized by netizens, who have called the dance moves 'vulgar' and 'obscene'
Urvashi Rautela said the team expected a positive response to the song but never imagined such a reaction
Urvashi Rautela explained that the dance moves during rehearsals were different and included some good moves like regular songs
Urvashi said these steps weren't there during choreography. She has done four songs with Master Shekhar, and his moves usually don't change like this
Rautela said everything happened so suddenly that they couldn't judge it. She questioned why people are now talking about the choreography this way
Urvashi Rautela said the response to the song was surprising and unexpected
