Urvashi Rautela REACTS to 'Dabidi Dabidi' song controversy; Read on

'Dakku Maharaja' song sparks controversy

Urvashi Rautela and Nandamuri Balakrishna's film 'Dakku Maharaja' has faced criticism on social media after its release

'Dakku Maharaja' team under fire

Urvashi Rautela and Nandamuri Balakrishna are being trolled for the viral dance moves in the 'Dabidi Dibidi' song

Controversy over 'Dakku Maharaja' dance

Shekhar Master's choreography has been criticized by netizens, who have called the dance moves 'vulgar' and 'obscene'

'Dabidi Dibidi' song stirs controversy

Urvashi Rautela said the team expected a positive response to the song but never imagined such a reaction

Rehearsals were different

Urvashi Rautela explained that the dance moves during rehearsals were different and included some good moves like regular songs

Dance steps changed on spot

Urvashi said these steps weren't there during choreography. She has done four songs with Master Shekhar, and his moves usually don't change like this

Improvised dance moves

Rautela said everything happened so suddenly that they couldn't judge it. She questioned why people are now talking about the choreography this way

Unexpected controversy

Urvashi Rautela said the response to the song was surprising and unexpected

