Shah Rukh Khan to Sunny Deol: 8 HIGHEST paid Bollywood actors of 90s

8. Salman Khan

Salman Khan is one of the highest-paid stars in Bollywood today. But in the 90s, he used to get a fee of 20-25 lakh rupees

7. Ajay Devgn

Ajay Devgn did many action films in the 90s. According to reports, he used to get 30 lakh rupees for a film

6. Shahrukh Khan

Shahrukh Khan worked in one blockbuster film after another in the 90s. During this time, he used to get a fee of 30 lakh rupees for a film

5. Aamir Khan

Aamir Khan gave many hit films in the 90s. During that time, he used to get a fee of 30-35 lakh rupees for working in a film

4. Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar's popularity was also at its peak in the 90s. He gave one great film after another. During this time, he used to get a fee of 30-40 lakh rupees

3. Govinda

Govinda was at the top in the 90s. Govinda, who was a part of tremendous blockbuster films, used to get a fee of 60 lakh rupees for a film during this period

2. Sanjay Dutt

Sanjay Dutt was also in the limelight in the 90s. He also gave many hit films. During this time, he was paid 80 lakh rupees for a film

1. Sunny Deol

Sunny Deol was at the top in terms of fees in the 90s. Sunny, who delivered many blockbuster films during this period, used to get a fee of 90 lakh rupees for a film

