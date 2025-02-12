Shah Rukh Khan to Sunny Deol: 8 HIGHEST paid Bollywood actors of 90s

Entertainment
Salman Khan is one of the highest-paid stars in Bollywood today. But in the 90s, he used to get a fee of 20-25 lakh rupees
Ajay Devgn did many action films in the 90s. According to reports, he used to get 30 lakh rupees for a film
Shahrukh Khan worked in one blockbuster film after another in the 90s. During this time, he used to get a fee of 30 lakh rupees for a film
Aamir Khan gave many hit films in the 90s. During that time, he used to get a fee of 30-35 lakh rupees for working in a film
Akshay Kumar's popularity was also at its peak in the 90s. He gave one great film after another. During this time, he used to get a fee of 30-40 lakh rupees
Govinda was at the top in the 90s. Govinda, who was a part of tremendous blockbuster films, used to get a fee of 60 lakh rupees for a film during this period
Sanjay Dutt was also in the limelight in the 90s. He also gave many hit films. During this time, he was paid 80 lakh rupees for a film
Sunny Deol was at the top in terms of fees in the 90s. Sunny, who delivered many blockbuster films during this period, used to get a fee of 90 lakh rupees for a film
