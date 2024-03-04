Entertainment

World Obesity Day: 7 ways to lose fat NOW

Here are seven effective ways to start losing fat.

Image credits: Freepik

Manage Stress

Chronic stress can lead to emotional eating and weight gain. Practice stress-reducing activities such as meditation, yoga, deep breathing exercises, or hobbies you enjoy.

Image credits: pexels

Balanced Diet

Focus on consuming a balanced diet of lean proteins, healthy fats, whole grains, fruits, and vegetables. Avoid processed foods, sugary snacks, and excessive consumption of carbohydrates.

Image credits: Freepik

Get Enough Sleep

Aim for 7-9 hours of quality sleep each night. Poor sleep can disrupt hormones that regulate hunger and appetite, leading to cravings and overeating.

Image credits: pexels

Limit Sugary Drinks

Reduce sugary beverages like soda, fruit juices, and energy drinks. These drinks are often high in calories and can contribute to weight gain.

Image credits: pexels

Stay Hydrated

Drink plenty of water throughout the day. Sometimes thirst can be mistaken for hunger, leading to overeating. Drinking water before meals can also help reduce calorie intake.

Image credits: Pexels

Regular Exercise

Incorporate aerobic exercises and strength training into your routine. Aim for at least 150 mins of moderate aerobic activity or 75 mins of vigorous activity per week.

Image credits: pexels

Portion Control

Be mindful of portion sizes. Even healthy foods can contribute to weight gain if consumed excessively. Use smaller plates and bowls to help control portion sizes.

Image credits: freepik
Find Next One