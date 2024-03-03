Entertainment

Did Nayanthara 'UNFOLLOW' Vignesh Shivan? Here's the truth

Tamil filmmaker Vignesh Shivan shared a new Instagram story dedicated to Nayanthara after she allegedly unfollowed him on social media.

Image credits: Social Media

Did Nayanthara 'UNFOLLOW' Vignesh Shivan? Here's the truth

Later, Nayanthara also shared a cryptic post on her Instagram Story, leaving her fans wondering if all was well between her and Vignesh.

Image credits: Social Media

Did Nayanthara 'UNFOLLOW' Vignesh Shivan? Here's the truth

Vignesh was spotted shouting for Nayanthara like he usually does. Announcing that Nayanthara's cosmetics business, 9 Skin, will be the title sponsor of an upcoming awards event.

Image credits: Social Media

Did Nayanthara 'UNFOLLOW' Vignesh Shivan? Here's the truth

The tweet included a photo of Nayanthara posing with flowers, as well as information on the award show.

Image credits: Social Media

Did Nayanthara 'UNFOLLOW' Vignesh Shivan? Here's the truth

Vignesh uploaded the photo on Instagram Stories, perhaps putting a stop to suspicions that things was wrong between him and Nayanthara.

Image credits: Social Media

Did Nayanthara 'UNFOLLOW' Vignesh Shivan? Here's the truth

Finally, Nayanthara looked to have followed him back on Instagram. This happened only hours after admirers discovered Nayanthara had 'unfollowed' Vignesh.

Image credits: Social Media

Did Nayanthara 'UNFOLLOW' Vignesh Shivan? Here's the truth

According to reports, Nayan 'unfollowed' Vignesh on Insta. Nayan has also post a picture on her Insta story, leaving her fans wondering if everything is well between the couple.

Image credits: our own

Did Nayanthara 'UNFOLLOW' Vignesh Shivan? Here's the truth

Nayanthara joined Instagram last August. Since her debut, she has treated fans to photos and videos of her twins,
Uyir and Ulagam.

Image credits: our own

Did Nayanthara 'UNFOLLOW' Vignesh Shivan? Here's the truth

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan tied the knot on June 9, 2022. They were married in a small ceremony at Mahabalipuram, just outside of Chennai. 

Image credits: our own
Find Next One