World Mental Health Day: 7 celebrities who faced mental health issues

Discover 7 celebrities who courageously faced mental health challenges, from depression to anxiety, and worked towards breaking the stigma.

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone revealed in 2015 that she suffered from depression. She founded "The Live Love Laugh Foundation" to create awareness about mental health issues.

Image credits: Instagram: Deepika Padukone

Anushka Sharma

In 2015, Anushka Sharma shared her experience with anxiety and her use of medication, aiming to raise awareness and eliminate the stigma surrounding mental health issues.

Image credits: Instagram: Anushka Sharma

Yo Yo Honey Simgh

Honey Singh was diagnosed with bipolar disorder, which led him to take a long break from music industry. He has shared his experience many times with media.

Image credits: Instagram: Yo Yo Honey Singh

Karan Johar

The filmmaker and producer Karan Johar has discussed his feelings of loneliness and anxiety, revealing that he went to therapy for 5 years to treat the same.

Image credits: Instagram: Karan Johar

Manisha Koirala

The veteran actor has suffered both from cancer and anxiety. In her autobiography "Healed" and many interviews she has talked about dealing with both illnesses.
 

Image credits: IMDb

Ileana D'Cruz

Ileana D'Cruz has spoken about her experiences with body dysmorphic disorder and depression, highlighting the importance of seeking help and breaking the stigma.

Image credits: Instagram: Ileana D'Cruz

Shahrukh Khan

In a 2010 interview ShahRukh Khan opened up about how he went into a depressive phase after a shoulder injury and later recovered from it.

Image credits: IMDb
