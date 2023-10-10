Umrao Jaan to Khoobsurat: 7 iconic films of Rekha on her birthday

Entertainment
Rekha, an iconic actress, left an indelible mark on Indian cinema. Here are her 7 legendary films on her birthday.
Her role in this modern Mahabharata adaptation is lauded in parallel cinema. As Supriya, she navigated the complexities of industrial rivalry with grace.
A powerful portrayal of a rape survivor seeking justice. Rekha's sensitive portrayal touched upon social issues and women's empowerment.
Her charm sparkles in Hrishikesh Mukherjee's comedy. Rekha's bubbly portrayal of a vivacious, free-spirited woman won hearts.
A memorable role opposite Bachchan, etching Zohra's character as a tragic figure tangled in love, betrayal, and destiny.
Emotionally charged love triangle with Amitabh Bachchan. Rekha's portrayal of Chandni's unrequited love added depth to this classic.
A National Award-winning performance as the mesmerizing courtesan who sings her heart out in Lucknow's aristocratic circles, showcasing her resilience and poetic charm.