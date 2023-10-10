Leo: Vijay's FEE for Lokesh Kanagaraj's film will blow your mind

Entertainment
Thalapathy Vijay is a major celebrity in the South Indian cinema industry. The actor has built a name for himself with his flawless performance and commanding on-screen presence.
Vijay is looking forward to the release of his highly awaited flick Leo, which is due to hit theatres on October 19. Lokesh Kanagaraj directed the film.
According to sources, the film Leo was created on a massive budget of Rs 250-300 crore, and Vijay, who would play the major character, was paid roughly Rs 120 crore for the job.
Vijay is presently one of the most well-paid performers in the South Indian film business. He began his career as a child artist with the film Vetri, earning only Rs 500.
Vijay increased his remuneration to almost Rs 15 crore. He gradually rose to prominence and eventually demanded Rs 25 crore in pay for Mersal.
The actor allegedly demanded Rs 35 cr for Sarkar. Vijay was then paid Rs 50 cr for Atlee's Bigil, and he eventually reached Rs 100 cr for Master.
He charged roughly Rs 100 crore for the film Beast. His most recent film, Varisu, cost roughly Rs 110 crore. Thalapathy Vijay's pay has increased dramatically since joining Leo.
The actor's net worth is estimated to be over Rs 450 crore, according to estimates.