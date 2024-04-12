Entertainment

Will Randeep Hooda join BJP THIS Lok Sabha Elections? Know his reply

Randeep Hooda is well-known for his acting versatility. His most recent film, Swatantra Veer Savarkar, marks his directorial debut.

Image credits: Poster

This political biopic has been in the spotlight for a long time now. Following this film, suspicions regarding Randeep Hooda's political ambitions began to circulate.

Image credits: Social Media

Many rumours suggest that he may also run in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections as a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate.

Image credits: Social Media

Randeep Hooda debunked these claims a month ago and stated his position. 

Image credits: Social Media

He said in an interview, “It’s not the right time to jump into it (politics) and leave my movie career because being half-hearted has never excited me.”

Image credits: Social Media

Randeep also stated that politics is as serious a career as a movie maker or an actor. He said that he has been more than sincere and full-hearted about his acting career.

Image credits: Social Media

Randeep added that if he ever joins politics, he’ll take it on as a full-time job. “I’m not a person who can do many things at the same time,” he said.

Image credits: Social Media

Randeep had to change drastically for Swantantra Veer Savarkar. He shed roughly 32 kgs for the film, he said in another interview.

Image credits: instagram

He remembered being hungry on stage. Randeep Hooda said that starvation is a luxury for actors but a burden for directors. 

Image credits: instagram
