Disha Patani's THIS pastel pink dress costs Rs 1.51 lakh

Entertainment
Disha Patani recently turned heads as she posted new pictures in a pink mini-dress.
She looked stunning in a pastel pink dress that came with long sleeves, and a dramatic metallic pink 3D curve detail.
It had an asymmetric ruffled hem that fell to the floor for drama and the tiny hem and bodycon fit highlighted her curves.
While it may look just like a simple dress, the cost of it will blow your mind.
Her gorgeous dress is from premium fashion brand David Koma and costs a whooping Rs 1.51 lakh.
Disha dressed up her ensemble with silver rings, a bright pink furry Jimmy Choo shoulder bag, and a pair of high heels.