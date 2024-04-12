Who was Arulmani? 65-year-old actor passes away due to heart attack

Entertainment
Actor and politician Arulmani passed away yesterday due to a heart attack on April 11, 2024.
He played character roles in numerous Tamil films, including 'Azhagi', 'Thendral', 'Thandavakkone', and others.
Arulmani was busy campaigning for the AIADMK party for the Lok Sabha campaign in recent days.
Arulmani reportedly had a heart collapse upon returning home on April 11 and was taken to a private hospital in Chennai.
Arulmani's death has caused immense anguish in the world of politics and cinema. His funeral will be held today in Chennai.