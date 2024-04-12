Entertainment

Who was Arulmani? 65-year-old actor passes away due to heart attack

Arulmani

Actor and politician Arulmani passed away yesterday due to a heart attack on April 11, 2024.

Arulmani films

He played character roles in numerous Tamil films, including 'Azhagi', 'Thendral', 'Thandavakkone', and others.

Arulmani's political involvement

Arulmani was busy campaigning for the AIADMK party for the Lok Sabha campaign in recent days. 

Arulmani's death

Arulmani reportedly had a heart collapse upon returning home on April 11 and was taken to a private hospital in Chennai.

Arulmani's death

Arulmani's death has caused immense anguish in the world of politics and cinema. His funeral will be held today in Chennai.

