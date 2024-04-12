Entertainment

Anant Ambani gets M.F Hussain's EXPENSIVE painting on his birthday

On April 10, Anant Ambani turned 29 years old and had a huge celebration in Jamnagar.

While many guests attended, he got a special gift from Bharat Mehra.

Bharat Mehra gifted a Special M.F Hussain painting featuring Ganpati Bappa which is chiselled in Socotra Dragon Yemeni tree wood.

Bharat Mehra is a successful businessman and the creator of Bharat Mehra Strategies.

He is also a humanitarian committed to the well-being of the impoverished.

Bharat is also the Chairman of Radha Meera Charitable Trust, which is backed by the Ajay Piramal Group. 

