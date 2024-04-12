Anant Ambani gets M.F Hussain's EXPENSIVE painting on his birthday

Entertainment
On April 10, Anant Ambani turned 29 years old and had a huge celebration in Jamnagar.
While many guests attended, he got a special gift from Bharat Mehra.
Bharat Mehra gifted a Special M.F Hussain painting featuring Ganpati Bappa which is chiselled in Socotra Dragon Yemeni tree wood.
Bharat Mehra is a successful businessman and the creator of Bharat Mehra Strategies.
He is also a humanitarian committed to the well-being of the impoverished.
Bharat is also the Chairman of Radha Meera Charitable Trust, which is backed by the Ajay Piramal Group.