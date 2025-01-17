Entertainment

Will 'Emergency' end Kangana Ranaut's BO drought? Check HERE

Kangana Ranaut's 'Emergency' Released

Kangana Ranaut's most awaited film Emergency released in theaters today. In the film, Kangana plays the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi

Kangana Ranaut Yearning for a Hit for 10 Years

Kangana Ranaut has been yearning for a hit for the past 10 years. In these 10 years, Kangana has worked in 12 films, one of which was a hit and one was average

Kangana Ranaut's 3 Films Released in 2015

Three films of Kangana Ranaut were released in 2015. Except for Tanu Weds Manu Returns, I Love NY and Katti Batti were major disasters

Kangana Ranaut's 2 Films in 2017

Kangana Ranaut's 2 films Rangoon and Simran were released in 2017 and both were major disasters at the box office

Kangana's 3 Films Released in 2019-20

3 films of Kangana Ranaut were released in 2019-20. Manikarnika was average and Judgementall Hai Kya-Panga was a major flop

Kangana Ranaut's 2 Movies Released in 2021-22

Kangana Ranaut's 2 films Thalaivii and Dhaakad were released between 2021-22 and both the films flopped at the box office

Kangana Ranaut's 2 Movies Released in 2023

Kangana Ranaut appeared in 2 films Chandramukhi 2 and Tejas in 2023 and both of her films have also been super flops

