Will 'Emergency' end Kangana Ranaut's BO drought? Check HERE

Entertainment
Kangana Ranaut's most awaited film Emergency released in theaters today. In the film, Kangana plays the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi
Kangana Ranaut has been yearning for a hit for the past 10 years. In these 10 years, Kangana has worked in 12 films, one of which was a hit and one was average
Three films of Kangana Ranaut were released in 2015. Except for Tanu Weds Manu Returns, I Love NY and Katti Batti were major disasters
Kangana Ranaut's 2 films Rangoon and Simran were released in 2017 and both were major disasters at the box office
3 films of Kangana Ranaut were released in 2019-20. Manikarnika was average and Judgementall Hai Kya-Panga was a major flop
Kangana Ranaut's 2 films Thalaivii and Dhaakad were released between 2021-22 and both the films flopped at the box office
Kangana Ranaut appeared in 2 films Chandramukhi 2 and Tejas in 2023 and both of her films have also been super flops
