Anupamaa stars who quit: Where they are now and what they’re doing

Entertainment
Rupali Ganguly's show Anupamaa has been everyone's favorite serial for a long time. The show is also getting good ratings in TRP.
Let us tell you that Rupali Ganguly's show Anupamaa is going to take a leap of 10 years. Some stars are also entering the show.
In recent years, Paras Kalnavat, Sudhanshu Pandey, Madalsa Sharma, Muskaan Bamne, and Ashish Mehrotra left Anupamaa. Discover what these stars are doing now.
After leaving Anupamaa, Paras Kalnavat appeared in Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 10. Then he joined the show Kundali Bhagya.
Sudhanshu Pandey left Anupama to do something new. Currently he is busy with his band A Band of Boys. Recently he also released a new song.
Madalsa Sharma, who recently left Anpuma, has not joined any new show at the moment. She is spending time with family.
After leaving Anupamaa, Muskaan Bamne's lottery was drawn. She got Salman Khan's show Bigg Boss 18. She is currently in the Bigg Boss house.
It is said that Ashish Mehrotra left Anupama to become a part of the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 14. The finale of this show is over and Ashish is currently free.