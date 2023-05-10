Entertainment
She received her schooling at Holy Child School in Jalpaiguri and then St. James' School in Binnaguri. She arrived in Kolkata to complete her college education.
She briefly worked in the modelling industry before diving headfirst into the field of acting. She previously competed in Femina Miss India.
After making her acting debut in the television soap Champion, she became famous for her second TV project, Gaaner Oparey. Bapi Bari Jaa was her film debut.
Raj Chakrabarty, a well-known director of Bengali cinema, and the actress formerly dated, as per reports.
She is a Member of Parliament in the 17th Lok Sabha from Jadavpur constituency.