6 offbeat places to visit in Kerala

From Edakkal Caves to Silent Valley National Park, know about the offbeat places with low tourist traffic to visit while in Kerala.
One of the world’s most elevated tea plantations, Kolukkumalai Estate, is 7900 feet above sea level. The place has a mesmerising view of the Nilgiris.
This is heaven for bird watchers. It is one of Kerala’s highest peaks, and rare birds can be seen in flocks on the adventurous trek to this mountain.
Situated in the Western Ghats, this cave is 8,000 years old. It has a history as old as time. They have the only Stone Age carvings in South India.
One of Kerala’s least explored backwaters, and it is an ideal place to relax on a houseboat.
This UNESCO World Heritage Site is home to 164 species of butterflies, 400 types of moths, 211 birds, 49 reptiles, 12 fish, and 49 amphibians.
Known as the ‘Emerald Paradise’, the still waters of this lake reflect the rich emerald hues of the thick forest around it.