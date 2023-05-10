7 highest-paid Bollywood actresses

Entertainment
From Deepika Padukone to Vidya Balan, know how much the highest-paid actresses of Bollywood earn.
Be it Naina, Mastani or Piku, she has a lasting impression on her audience. DP is currently the highest-paid actress in Bollywood. (Rs 15 to 30 crores)
A four-time National Award winner, Kangana is known for her unfiltered opinion. (Rs 15 to 27 crores)
The ‘Baarfi’ actress and UNICEF Global Ambassador is an international star now. (Rs 14 to 23 crores)
She is loved by all for her dance numbers and is one of the best popular stars in Bollywood. (Rs 15 to 21 crores)
Her performance in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ received much praise recently. (Rs 10 to 20 crores)
Popularly known as Bebo, the ‘Jab We Met’ actress comes from a family with a great lineage in Bollywood. (Rs 8 to 18 crores)
The ‘Kaahani’ actress has received numerous honours, including a Padma Shri and a National Film Award. (Rs 8 to 14 crores)