Entertainment

7 highest-paid Bollywood actresses

From Deepika Padukone to Vidya Balan, know how much the highest-paid actresses of Bollywood earn.
 

Image credits: Getty

Deepika Padukone

Be it Naina, Mastani or Piku, she has a lasting impression on her audience. DP is currently the highest-paid actress in Bollywood. (Rs 15 to 30 crores)

Image credits: Getty

Kangana Ranaut

A four-time National Award winner, Kangana is known for her unfiltered opinion. (Rs 15 to 27 crores)

Image credits: Getty

Priyanka Chopra

The ‘Baarfi’ actress and UNICEF Global Ambassador is an international star now. (Rs 14 to 23 crores)

Image credits: Getty

Katrina Kaif

She is loved by all for her dance numbers and is one of the best popular stars in Bollywood. (Rs 15 to 21 crores)

Image credits: Getty

Alia Bhatt

Her performance in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ received much praise recently. (Rs 10 to 20 crores)

Image credits: Getty

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Popularly known as Bebo, the ‘Jab We Met’ actress comes from a family with a great lineage in Bollywood. (Rs 8 to 18 crores)

Image credits: Getty

Vidya Balan

The ‘Kaahani’ actress has received numerous honours, including a Padma Shri and a National Film Award. (Rs 8 to 14 crores)

Image credits: Getty
Find Next One