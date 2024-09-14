Ayushmann Khurrana turns 40: Explore unknown facts about the star

Entertainment
Ayushmann Khurrana was originally named Nishant. His father changed it to Ayushmann at age three, believing it would bring success.
He competed in "Roadies" Season 2 and won, his first move into the entertainment business.
In 2012, Ayushmann made his Bollywood debut in the critically and commercially successful film "Vicky Donor".
Radio Host
Before becoming a movie star, he was a radio anchor for the program "Big Chai - Maan Na Maan, Main Tera Ayushmann."
Ayushmann Khurrana has been featured in Forbes India's Celebrity 100 list, highlighting his significant impact and popularity in the industry.
He was the youngest recipient of the Bharat Nirman Award, recognizing his contributions and achievements in the entertainment field.
Ayushmann is married to Tahira Kashyap, who is a writer and director. The couple has collaborated on several projects, and Tahira’s writing has influenced some of his film roles.