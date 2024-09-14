Entertainment

Ayushmann Khurrana turns 40: Explore unknown facts about the star

Name Change

Ayushmann Khurrana was originally named Nishant. His father changed it to Ayushmann at age three, believing it would bring success.

 

Roadies Winner

He competed in "Roadies" Season 2 and won, his first move into the entertainment business.

 

Film Debut

In 2012, Ayushmann made his Bollywood debut in the critically and commercially successful film "Vicky Donor".

 

Radio Host
Before becoming a movie star, he was a radio anchor for the program "Big Chai - Maan Na Maan, Main Tera Ayushmann."

 

Forbes List

Ayushmann Khurrana has been featured in Forbes India's Celebrity 100 list, highlighting his significant impact and popularity in the industry.

 

Bharat Nirman

He was the youngest recipient of the Bharat Nirman Award, recognizing his contributions and achievements in the entertainment field.

 

Personal Life

Ayushmann is married to Tahira Kashyap, who is a writer and director. The couple has collaborated on several projects, and Tahira’s writing has influenced some of his film roles.

