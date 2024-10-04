Why eating with hands is healthier beyond tradition

Entertainment
According to Ayurveda, eating with our hands offers several health benefits. Here are some of them.
Eating with hands involves finger and hand muscle movement, which can enhance blood circulation and prevent stiffness in joints.
Eating with hands stimulates the production of digestive enzymes and juices in the mouth and stomach, aiding in food breakdown and preventing indigestion.
Eating with hands allows us to savor the taste and aroma of food, leading to greater satisfaction and preventing overeating, which can aid in weight management.
Eating with hands naturally slows down our eating pace. This can help lower the glycemic index and prevent spikes in blood sugar levels.
Eating with hands can benefit the good bacteria present on our skin, mouth, and gut, strengthening our immune system and protecting us from harmful pathogens.