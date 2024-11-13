Entertainment

Meet Bollywood's highest-paid singer— Not Shreya or Arijit

Bollywood singer

Lata Mangeshkar shook Bollywood in the 60s, demanding equal pay as composers and lyricists, setting the stage for today’s high singer fees.

 

Can you guess Bollywood's highest-paid singer today?

This singer, who only sings part-time, charges a whopping Rs 3 crore per song is AR Rahman.

 

Why does Rahman charge such a premium?

Sources say it’s to discourage composers from seeking his vocals, as he prefers focusing on his compositions.

 

But Rahman’s not the only top earner.

Shreya Ghoshal follows closely with Rs 25 lakh per song, holding her ground as one of Bollywood's highest-paid singers.

Sunidhi Chauhan

Sunidhi Chauhan also commands a hefty fee, reportedly charging Rs 18-20 lakh per song, securing her spot among the industry’s top earners.


 

Guess who else is making waves in the playback scene?

Arijit Singh, with his soulful voice, reportedly earns Rs 18-20 lakh per song as well.

 

Sonu Nigam

Sonu Nigam’s fee ranges from Rs 15-18 lakh per song, ensuring his place in the elite league of Bollywood’s most sought-after vocalists.

