Juhi Chawla turns 57: Check out net worth, assets of the actress

Entertainment
Bollywood actress Juhi Chawla turns 57 today. She is married to industrialist Jay Mehta and co-owns Kolkata Knight Riders with Shah Rukh Khan. Let's check out her net worth, assets
With remarkable net worth of Rs 4600 crore, Juhi Chawla is now India’s richest actress. Following Shah Rukh Khan, she ranks second among Bollywood's wealthiest
Juhi's IPL team, KKR, co-owned with Shah Rukh Khan and husband Jay Mehta, significantly boosts her wealth. KKR’s current valuation by Forbes stands at $1.1 billion
Since her marriage to Jay Mehta in 1995, Juhi has been part of The Mehta Group’s ventures, which include multiple luxury assets and business interests
Juhi and Jay own a family apartment in Mumbai’s Malabar Hills and an ancestral mansion, Hill Bungalow, in Porbandar, Gujarat
The couple's collection includes the BMW 7 Series, Mercedes-Benz S Class, Jaguar XJ, Porsche Cayenne, and an Aston Martin Rapide, totaling several crores