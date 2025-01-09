Mohabbatein to Mission Kashmir: 8 highest grossing films of 2000

Entertainment
It has been 25 years since the release of Hrithik Roshan's film Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai. On this occasion, we are going to tell you about the highest-grossing films of 2000
Mohabbatein is number one on list of highest-grossing films of 2000. The film earned 90.01 crores. The film starred Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai, Amitabh Bachchan in lead roles
Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai was second on the list of the highest-grossing films of 2000. The Hrithik Roshan and Ameesha Patel starrer did a business of 80.01 crores
The Hrithik Roshan-Sanjay Dutt film Mission Kashmir also created buzz at box office. The film did a business of 43.30 crores. This film was the third highest-grossing film of 2000
The Salman Khan-Karisma Kapoor film Dulhan Hum Le Jayenge was the fourth highest-grossing film of 2000. The film did a business of 36.87 crores at the box office
The Abhishek Bachchan-Kareena Kapoor film Refugee was the fifth highest-grossing film of 2000. The film collected 35.44 crores at the box office
The Shah Rukh Khan-Aishwarya Rai film Josh was the sixth highest-grossing film of 2000. The movie did a business of 35.06 crores at the box office
The Salman Khan-Preity Zinta and Rani Mukerji film Har Dil Jo Pyar Karega was the seventh highest-grossing movie of 2000. The film earned 32.45 crores
The Hrithik Roshan-Karisma Kapoor-Jaya Bachchan film Fiza was the eighth highest-grossing film of 2000. The film earned 32.20 crores
