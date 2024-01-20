Who is Sana Javed? All you need to know about Shoaib Malik's new wife

Entertainment
Sania Mirza's husband Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik tied the knot with Pakistani actress actress Sana Javed. Here's everything you need to know about her
Sana Javed made her debut in 2012 in the drama 'Shehr-e-Zaat.' However, it was her portrayal of the titular character in romantic drama 'Khaani' that brought her recognition
Sana's personal life came to the forefront when she tied knot with Pakistani singer, song-writer Umair Jaswal. They even shared some moments of their personal life on social media
The couple's separation became a topic of public discussion when fans and netizens noticed the removal of all their shared pictures from social media. They separated in 2023
Dating rumours became evident when Sana wished the cricketer on his birthday. Shoaib too poured fuel to the rumours as Shoaib posted a picture of them together on his Instagram
Shoaib Malik wished Sana Javed last year on her birthday. He captioned the post as 'Happy Birthday Buddy'
It's however unclear if Shoaib and Sanir Mirza are divorced or not. Amidst speculations, Sana Javed and Shoaib Malik have tied the knot in Pakistan
Shoaib and Sania remain parents to their 5-year old son Izhaan Mirza Malik. However, both have remained tight-lipped about their marital status