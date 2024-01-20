Entertainment

Who is Sana Javed? All you need to know about Shoaib Malik's new wife

Sania Mirza's husband Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik tied the knot with Pakistani actress actress Sana Javed. Here's everything you need to know about her

Sana Javed - Biography

Sana Javed made her debut in 2012 in the drama 'Shehr-e-Zaat.' However, it was her portrayal of the titular character in romantic drama 'Khaani' that brought her recognition

Marriage to Umair Jaswal

Sana's personal life came to the forefront when she tied knot with Pakistani singer, song-writer Umair Jaswal. They even shared some moments of their personal life on social media

High-Profile Separation

The couple's separation became a topic of public discussion when fans and netizens noticed the removal of all their shared pictures from social media. They separated in 2023

Rumours of dating Shoaib Malik

Dating rumours became evident when Sana wished the cricketer on his birthday. Shoaib too poured fuel to the rumours as Shoaib posted a picture of them together on his Instagram

Shoaib Malik wished Sana Javed on Birthday

Shoaib Malik wished Sana Javed last year on her birthday. He captioned the post as 'Happy Birthday Buddy'

Shoaib-Sana Marriage

It's however unclear if Shoaib and Sanir Mirza are divorced or not. Amidst speculations, Sana Javed and Shoaib Malik have tied the knot in Pakistan

Shoaib- Sania

Shoaib and Sania remain parents to their 5-year old son Izhaan Mirza Malik. However, both have remained tight-lipped about their marital status

